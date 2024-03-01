Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.80.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $246.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $252.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.17.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

