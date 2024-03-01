Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 15.4%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 95,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 15,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Latin Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Insider Transactions at Latin Metals

In other Latin Metals news, insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 4,300,000 shares of Latin Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 4,401,000 shares of company stock worth $307,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

