Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $110.55 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

