Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LH. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $215.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.32 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

