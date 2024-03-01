KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.06.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

