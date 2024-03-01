Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.53.

KOS opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 175,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 475,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 772,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 191,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

