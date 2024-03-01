Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $70.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kontoor Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 802,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,416,000 after purchasing an additional 482,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KTB stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.