Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $70.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Shares of KTB stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
