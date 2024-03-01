Kohl’s Co. (KSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 3rd

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Kohl’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.3%.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.7 %

KSS stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

