Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kkr Credit Income Fund
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Papa John’s International Makes Dough and Stock Rises
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Zscaler Stock Price Plunges: Buy the Dip Candidate
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.