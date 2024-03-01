Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.45 Per Share

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Kitwave Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 309.96 ($3.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.32. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 231 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.57 ($4.33). The company has a market capitalization of £216.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,408.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.52) target price on shares of Kitwave Group in a research note on Tuesday.
About Kitwave Group
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
