Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a report issued on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KGC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,037,827 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after purchasing an additional 962,139 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,007,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 852,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

