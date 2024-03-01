Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. 210,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,085,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 647,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $113,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

