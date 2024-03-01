Keros Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

