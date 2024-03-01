Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $14.10 on Friday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Get Katapult alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Katapult by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Katapult in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.