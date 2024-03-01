JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock opened at GBX 130.70 ($1.66) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £386.74 million and a PE ratio of -3,250.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,770 ($21,270.93). In related news, insider Mark Edwards bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,981.74). Also, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,770 ($21,270.93). Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

