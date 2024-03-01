JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price to $14.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.9 %

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.41. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

