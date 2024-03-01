JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

