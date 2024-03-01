JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 6,100

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($68.49) to GBX 6,100 ($77.37) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($81.18) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($82.45) to GBX 6,000 ($76.10) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,415 ($81.37).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 8,380 ($106.29) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,554 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,635.19. The company has a market capitalization of £13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,408.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,790 ($111.49).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,477.01%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

