John W. Swygert Sells 7,207 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,854 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,455,000 after purchasing an additional 110,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

