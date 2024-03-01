John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Bean Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $101.43 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Articles

