JMP Securities Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $115.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.00.

VAC stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $157.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

