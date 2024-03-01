Jefferies Financial Group Lowers FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Natixis purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Further Reading

