Jefferies Financial Group Lowers FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.
FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FLNG stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $35.86.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Natixis purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.
