Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$12.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

