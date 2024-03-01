Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$12.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.