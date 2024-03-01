Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) a C$28.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARX. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ARC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.06.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.13. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$14.38 and a one year high of C$23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

