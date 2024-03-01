Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.45.

JAZZ opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,186,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 191,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

