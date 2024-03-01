James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

JRVR opened at $9.99 on Friday. James River Group has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $376.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

