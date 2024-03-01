James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $9.99 on Friday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $376.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. Analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Barclays downgraded shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

