J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Stock Price Up 14.1%

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.40. 139,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 156,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

