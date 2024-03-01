J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Sells $159,689.66 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

