J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $187,686.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.00.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.