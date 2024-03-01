Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRI. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,790 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $162,925.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

