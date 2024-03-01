Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $46,685.60 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Itron Stock Down 1.6 %
ITRI opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
