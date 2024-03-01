Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $46,685.60 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Itron Stock Down 1.6 %

ITRI opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.