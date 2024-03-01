Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 3,353 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,353 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $305,190.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,498 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,287.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 26th, Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $292,830.20.
  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44.

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

