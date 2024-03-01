Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 3,353 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $305,190.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,498 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,287.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $292,830.20.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

