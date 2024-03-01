Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $30,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $128.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Leidos's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

