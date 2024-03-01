Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $427.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.17 and its 200 day moving average is $439.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.