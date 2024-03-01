iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.53

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 10432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $979.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,751,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 189,193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,192,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after buying an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.