iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.