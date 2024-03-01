iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $112.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

