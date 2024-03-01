Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

IRWD opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

In related news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

