Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $207,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.58 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

