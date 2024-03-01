Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 2,891 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

