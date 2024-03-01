Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Purchased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 123.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,005 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

