Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Bought by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,304 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 223,807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 148,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 134,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

IQI stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.