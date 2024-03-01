Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Bought by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 790,187 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,414,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 133,915 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

VPV opened at $10.11 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $34,490.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,557,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,330.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 109,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,371.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

