Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 1,055.6% in February

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,055.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $14,097,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,954,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,744,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IPKW opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1631 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.