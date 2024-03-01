Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 246,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the previous session’s volume of 57,329 shares.The stock last traded at $90.57 and had previously closed at $90.68.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8345 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
