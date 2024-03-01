Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $2,450,897.28 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $662.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $670.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

