International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

International Seaways has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.3 %

INSW opened at $52.96 on Friday. International Seaways has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $167,330. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 291,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,279,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

