International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NYSE:IFF opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

