Inter Parfums, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,993,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

